DAVENPORT, Iowa — An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations isn't just worrying local hospitals.

"But as community spread continues and grows, it will impact you," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. "We all have the responsibility to our friends, neighbors and our community at large to keep each other safe."

Matson joined Moline, Ill. Mayor Stephanie Acri at Vander Veer Park Thursday morning.

"Unfortunately the Illinois Quad Cities has emerged as a hot spot, which threatens to bring regional mitigations that would affect our local economy," Acri said.

Tuesday's press briefing with the QC COVID-19 Coalition, their first in-person conference in seven months, was an attempt to communicate the severity of COVID-19's impact on the Quad Cities, should hospitalizations continue to rise.

"Some of these efforts would include temporarily ending indoor dining and bar service," Acri said. "Or, closing all restaurants and bars at 11 pm. I worry about the financial viability of our businesses and the entire community."

If the hospitalizations do still rise, hospital administrators say they will need to put more restrictions in place, too.

"We have to start to increase capacity ourselves, and that’s when you run into very negative consequences for having to stop elective surgeries and procedures for the community," said Doug Cropper, the president and CEO of Genesis Health System.

Cropper said Thursday more than 30 people had been hospitalized each day this week. Cropper said hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 on Monday were at 31, 34 on Tuesday, 33 on Wednesday, and 32 on Thursday.

"We’ve never seen, since covid-19 began, where we’re consistently adding positive patients in the 30s and it puts a lot of pressure on our ICU because almost half of those patients are ICU patients," Cropper said.

So, Cropper, Acri and Matson, along with other local leaders and health experts, asked for the community's help with a simple message.

"Wear your mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands," Acri said.