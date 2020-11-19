x
QC COVID Coalition: A need for plasma and a COVID patient's story

The coalition discuses a need for plasma and a recovered COVID patient shares their story.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Health Departments will be joined by a community member who recently recovered from serious COVID-19 illness as well as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center who will express the need for additional convalescent plasma donations from individuals that have recovered COVID-19 in recent weeks.

This meeting features:

  • Nita Ludwig, Administrator, Rock Island County Health Department
  • Edward Rivers, Director, Scott County Health Department
  • Jeff Deppe, Rock Island County Board member, recovered COVID-19 patient and convalescent plasma recipient
  • Pete Lux, Director, Donor and Patient Services, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center
  • Kirby Winn, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Watch the meeting HERE:

