QC COVID Coalition: A need for plasma and a COVID patient's story

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Health Departments will be joined by a community member who recently recovered from serious COVID-19 illness as well as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center who will express the need for additional convalescent plasma donations from individuals that have recovered COVID-19 in recent weeks.
This meeting features:
- Nita Ludwig, Administrator, Rock Island County Health Department
- Edward Rivers, Director, Scott County Health Department
- Jeff Deppe, Rock Island County Board member, recovered COVID-19 patient and convalescent plasma recipient
- Pete Lux, Director, Donor and Patient Services, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center
- Kirby Winn, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center