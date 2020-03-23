QC COVID-19 Daily Briefing: March 23 - No new cases in Scott, Rock Island Counties

The Coalition, made up of health professionals and community leaders, updated the case count in the QC area and clarified some misinformation.

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition gave their daily briefing on Monday, March 23, confirming there were no new cases in the area. Over the weekend, one case was confirmed in Rock Island County and one case was confirmed in Scott County.

Kirby Winn from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center said they would no longer be accepting walk-in donations, in an effort to better manage safety and social distancing.

For those who are asked to self-isolate, the isolation begins once you are home. For instance, if you return home from travel on Thursday, that is considered day zero. Day one would begin Friday.