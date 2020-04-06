QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, June 4th

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tune into the briefing live on the WQAD Facebook page.

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

Check back here for key points from today's address.

Rock Island County:

There are 3 new cases as of today, making for a total 725 in the county.

There are 4 patients in the hospital.

There is one additional death in the county, a woman in her 80's, bringing the total to 28 coronavirus deaths.

Scott County:

There are 15 new cases today, making for a total of 308, 321 have recovered from the virus

There are no new deaths to report.

Area health departments continue to advise people take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: