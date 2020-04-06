x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, June 4th

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.
Credit: MGN

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tune into the briefing live on the WQAD Facebook page.

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.  

Check back here for key points from today's address.

Rock Island County:

  • There are 3 new cases as of today, making for a total 725 in the county.
  • There are 4 patients in the hospital.
  • There is one additional death in the county, a woman in her 80's, bringing the total to 28 coronavirus deaths.

Scott County: 

  • There are 15 new cases today, making for a total of 308, 321 have recovered from the virus
  • There are no new deaths to report.

Area health departments continue to advise people take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Maintain social distancing by staying home as much as possible
  • Keep at least six feet between yourself and others
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible
  • Stay home when you are not feeling well.