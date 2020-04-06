QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, June 4th

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tune into the briefing live on the WQAD Facebook page.
Rock Island County:
- There are 3 new cases as of today, making for a total 725 in the county.
- There are 4 patients in the hospital.
- There is one additional death in the county, a woman in her 80's, bringing the total to 28 coronavirus deaths.
Scott County:
- There are 15 new cases today, making for a total of 308, 321 have recovered from the virus
- There are no new deaths to report.
Area health departments continue to advise people take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Maintain social distancing by staying home as much as possible
- Keep at least six feet between yourself and others
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible
- Stay home when you are not feeling well.