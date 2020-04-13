x
QC COVID-19 Coalition talks guidance for Iowa businesses, announces new local case numbers

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders debrief on the QC's response to COVID-19.
The QC COVID-19 Coalition gives their daily update on the response and affect of the coronavirus in the QC.

Here are the key points from Monday's address:

  • Rock Island County
    • 21 new cases today
    • 4 deaths total
    • 150 cases total
  • Scott County 
    • 3 new cases today
    • 4 new cases on Sunday
    • 12 new cases on Saturday
    • 11 new cases on Friday
    • 1 death total
    • 118 total cases
  • The Iowa Department of Public Health has new guidance for businesses, encouraging flexible work from home and leave policies and staggering shifts and breaks to reduce staff interaction.
  • The Iowa health department is also recommending that businesses screen all employees at the start and end of their shifts, taking their temperatures, and asking them if they've developed a sore throat or trouble breathing. 
  • Workers are being urged to stay home until they have been fever-free without the use of medicine for at least three full days.