QC COVID-19 Coalition talks guidance for Iowa businesses, announces new local case numbers

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders debrief on the QC's response to COVID-19.
Here are the key points from Monday's address:
- Rock Island County
- 21 new cases today
- 4 deaths total
- 150 cases total
- Scott County
- 3 new cases today
- 4 new cases on Sunday
- 12 new cases on Saturday
- 11 new cases on Friday
- 1 death total
- 118 total cases
- The Iowa Department of Public Health has new guidance for businesses, encouraging flexible work from home and leave policies and staggering shifts and breaks to reduce staff interaction.
- The Iowa health department is also recommending that businesses screen all employees at the start and end of their shifts, taking their temperatures, and asking them if they've developed a sore throat or trouble breathing.
- Workers are being urged to stay home until they have been fever-free without the use of medicine for at least three full days.