QC COVID-19 briefing: How the QC Disaster Recovery Fund has helped the community

The QC COVID-19 Coalition is made up of health experts and community leaders who discuss the spread, prevention and impact of coronavirus in the Quad Cities.
In Rock Island County:
- 2,597 total cases
- 71 deaths
In Scott County:
- 2,430 total cases
- 24 deaths
As of early September, there have been about 1,400 donors contributing to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, raising $1.3 million.
The United Way and Regional Development Authority review and grant awards to those in need. So far, 74 grant awards have been given totaling just over $1 million.
One of the organizations who benefited from these grants was World Relief Quad Cities, a nonprofit that provides services to refugees and immigrants in the Quad Cities.
With their grant money, they were able to hire three bilingual staff members. Through the coronavirus pandemic, World Relief has had to take extra care to communicate safety guidelines to the families they serve, ensuring health advise is communicated properly.