QC COVID-19 briefing: How the QC Disaster Recovery Fund has helped the community

The coalition discusses the spread, prevention and impact of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities.

The QC COVID-19 Coalition is made up of health experts and community leaders who discuss the spread, prevention and impact of coronavirus in the Quad Cities.

In Rock Island County:

2,597 total cases

71 deaths

In Scott County:

2,430 total cases

24 deaths

As of early September, there have been about 1,400 donors contributing to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, raising $1.3 million.

The United Way and Regional Development Authority review and grant awards to those in need. So far, 74 grant awards have been given totaling just over $1 million.

One of the organizations who benefited from these grants was World Relief Quad Cities, a nonprofit that provides services to refugees and immigrants in the Quad Cities.