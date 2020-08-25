QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island patient shares his experiences with the coronavirus

A 41-year-old Rock Island man shared his experience after he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 during the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Tuesday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 41-year-old Rock Island man shared his experiences testing positive for COVID-19 during the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Tuesday.

Jason Roessler likely got sick on July 11, the coalition said. Despite not having symptoms to start, Roessler said he first took a test after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a Type II diabetic, Roessler said he was worried and later lost his sense of smell and had a cough.

Roessler works as a welder and was able to collect unemployment during his two week quarantine. He said he is unsure if having COVID-19 has affected him after recovering.

“We wear our masks when we go out, but we still live our life," he said.

Roessler's father was also sick with the coronavirus and his uncle is hospitalized on a ventilator.

In Scott County, a total of 2,020 people tested positive to the coronavirus and 19 people have died.