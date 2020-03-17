QC COVID-19 Coalition releases local numbers of those tested, goes through latest guidelines

The coalition is made up of representatives from the Scott County and Rock Island County Health Departments, as well as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition met Tuesday, March 17 to give an update on the community's response to stopping the spread of the virus.

The coalition is made up of representatives from the Scott County and Rock Island County Health Departments, as well as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

In their meeting, the Rock Island County Health Department said that they've given authorization for 28 people to be tested for the virus. Of the 28, 13 tests have come back negative and 15 are pending.

In Iowa, county health departments are not required to report the number of tests given, so those numbers will no longer be available out of Scott County.

Tests are performed via nasal swab and are then sent to a lab or the state health department's lab to find the results. Local health departments do not perform the tests or lab work.

It has been advised at the federal level, that people restrict social gatherings to no more than 10 people and keep a distance of at least six-feet apart.

With the guidance of social distancing, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is being affected with cancellations of group hosting events. They are asking for individuals to still make appointments to donate blood. This is in effort to prevent a blood shortage.