Live at 3:30 pm - QC COVID-19 Coalition provides daily update, April 28

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing to update the area on its response to COVID-19.

Here are the key points from the briefing:

In Rock Island County:

20 new cases, total of 402 cases

1 of the 20 new cases is a patient who is hospitalized; the others are self-isolating at home

9 people in the county have died

In Scott county: