Live at 3:30 pm - QC COVID-19 Coalition provides daily update, April 28

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing to update the area on its response to COVID-19.
Here are the key points from the briefing:
In Rock Island County:
- 20 new cases, total of 402 cases
- 1 of the 20 new cases is a patient who is hospitalized; the others are self-isolating at home
- 9 people in the county have died
In Scott county:
- 2 new cases, total of 218
- The county remains at 5 deaths
- 2,211 tests have been performed; 90% have come back negative