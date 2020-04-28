x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Live at 3:30 pm - QC COVID-19 Coalition provides daily update, April 28

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing to update the area on its response to COVID-19.
Credit: WQAD

Tune into the briefing live, on the WQAD Facebook page.

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing.

Posted by WQAD on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing to update the area on its response to COVID-19.

Here are the key points from the briefing: 

In Rock Island County:

  • 20 new cases, total of 402 cases
  • 1 of the 20 new cases is a patient who is hospitalized; the others are self-isolating at home
  • 9 people in the county have died

In Scott county: 

  • 2 new cases, total of 218
  • The county remains at 5 deaths
  • 2,211 tests have been performed; 90% have come back negative