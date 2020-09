The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is expected to discuss the affect of the pandemic on senior citizens in the community.

Jennifer Boedeker with St. Ambrose University School of Social Work, Laura Kopp, President and CEO of The Quad Cities Center for Active Seniors and Holly Brugman with Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will join Nita Ludwig, Administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department and Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department Sept. 29, 2020.