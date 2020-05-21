QC COVID-19 Coalition, May 21 is joined by a member of the QC Chamber

Janet Hill, the CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department said that Illinois is on target to move into Phase 3 of the governor's Restore Illinois plan; that would be on May 29.

In Phase 3, bars and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity, gyms can do one-on-one training or outdoor classes at limited capacity. Salons, barbers, tattoo shops and retail stores can reopen at limited capacity. State parks can reopen with more amenities. Indoor and outdoor tennis facilities can reopen, and four people will be allowed to play golf together at a time and golf carts will be permitted with restrictions. Boating or camping with a maximum of 10 people will be permitted.