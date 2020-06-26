'This is our failure to control the first wave' | QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing on June 26

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19. In the county, 861 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus. There are currently six people who are hospitalized in the county. In total, 28 people have died from the coronavirus.

In Scott County, there were 40 confirmed cases of the coronavirus just on Thursday. Since the last QC COVID-19 Coalition meeting on Wednesday, there have now been a total of 532 reported cases in Scott County.

Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of the Scott County Health Department, said if it was up to him, he would impose a mandatory masking ordinance and reimpose social distancing initiatives that were instated prior to reopening measures.

"This is our failure to control the first wave," Katz said about the increase in confirmed cases.

When asked about the city of Davenport, Iowa holding a fireworks display, Katz said he does not recommend large gatherings.

"Any mass gathering that brings people from unrelated households close together is inadvisable," Katz said.