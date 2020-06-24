Increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, low local blood supply: QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing on June 24

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

In Scott County there were 55 new reported cases of the coronavirus since the QC COVID-19 Coalition last had a media briefing on June 18. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 473 people. Ten people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Rock Island County reported 11 new cases Wednesday for a total of 833 people who have been confirmed with the coronavirus. There are currently five people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-eight people have died from the coronavirus in Rock Island County.

Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said the county has been worried about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

"Up until recently, most younger people who tested positive were front-line, essential workers," Ludwig said. "Recently, our contact tracing has revealed no such connection. Many patients became infected because they were being lax on social distancing and other public health advice."

Ludwig noted that while many young people are expected to recover from the virus, those they encounter may not and encourages social distancing.

Amy Thoreson, deputy director of the Scott County Health Department, is also asking residents to heed precautions as a surge of cases are confirmed in the county.

The Scott County TestIowa site is also still open for testing at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. To get tested, complete an assessment here.

Kirby Winn, manager of public relations of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said the center expects to lose around 20,000 blood donations from canceled blood drives between March and August.

"The need is being driven by increasing levels of activity at local hospitals and a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Winn said.

"Hospitals are now supporting additional patient care options they had previously postponed, such as joint replacement and other elective surgery, and have seen ongoing use of blood components for trauma, urgent surgery, cancer treatment, and other critical care throughout the pandemic."