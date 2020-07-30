QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing, July 30

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to update the community's response to the pandemic.

Those on the call are expected to discuss the #TogetherQC Campaign, a community-wide effort to support the use of face masks and social distancing.

Dave Donavan, Director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA); Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities; Paul Rumler, President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber; Nita Ludwig, Administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department and Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department are all expected to give statements.