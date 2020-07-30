QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing, July 30

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to update the community's response to the pandemic.
Those on the call are expected to discuss the #TogetherQC Campaign, a community-wide effort to support the use of face masks and social distancing.
Dave Donavan, Director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA); Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities; Paul Rumler, President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber; Nita Ludwig, Administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department and Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department are all expected to give statements.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,550. Currently, there are 13 patients who are hospitalized. In the county, 30 people have died from the virus.