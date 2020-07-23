QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing July 23

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to update the community's response to the pandemic.

An outbreak was discovered at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf, Iowa.

In the healthcare facility there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In Iowa, three cases or more is considered an outbreak.

Dr. Cheryl True, Medical Director of the Rock Island County Health Department, Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department gave statements.

"Taking the precautions is an act of kindness, not only for the people you love but your entire community," Hill said.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health there have been 1,389 cases of the coronavirus in Scott County. There have been 11 people that have died from the virus.