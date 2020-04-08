QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing, Aug. 4

A group of healthcare professionals in the Quad Cities update the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nita Ludwig, Administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department said several local school districts have reached out to her department to review their back to school COVID-19 mitigation plans.

"Different sized schools are going to be doing different mitigation efforts," Ludwig said. "Everyone is taking it very seriously."

Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department reported 1,597 positive cases in the county. There have been 12 people who have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Rivers said Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of the Scott County Health Department, is advising school districts on how to craft their Return to Learn plans.

"We've been working closely with all the school districts having regular calls as they work on their Return to Learn plans," Rivers said. "They've all made their own decisions based on their own prerogatives and their infrastructure and their ability to social distance."

When asked about contact tracing efforts, Rivers said Scott County is "well funded" as there are 18 staff members and a manager and that outside help was not utilized.