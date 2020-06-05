May 6 QC COVID-19 Coalition: Tyson Foods outbreaks, Scott County test site

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give their daily update on the QC's fight against COVID-19.

The QC COVID-19 Coalition gives their daily briefing, one day after Gov. Pritzer announces 5-phase reopen plan. Posted by WQAD on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

This briefing comes one day after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a five-phase plan to reopen the state.

Here are the key points from the address:

Rock Island County:

14 new cases, a total of 530 in the county

2 new deaths, a total of 16 deaths

20 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19

There are now 101 confirmed Rock Island County residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in connection to the Joslin Tyson Foods plant

Scott County:

5 new cases, a total of 260 cases in the county

Death count remains at 7

3,012 tests have been administered, with 8.6% resulting in positives

There are 7 cases in Scott County linked to the Columbus Junction outbreak

___________________

As Illinois moves forward in its new five-phase plan toward reopening the state, Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department said the state health department will be looking at positive test rates, hospital capacity and hospital admissions to determine when the state can move forward into each phase.

___________________