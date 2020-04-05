QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing May 4

A group of healthcare and community leaders give their daily update on the area's response to COVID-19.

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing on the community’s fight against the virus. Posted by WQAD on Monday, May 4, 2020

Rock Island County is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

Here are the key points from the briefing:

Rock Island County

2 additional deaths reported today, making for a total of 14

22 new cases reported today, making for a total of 491

22 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19

96 total cases related to the Tyson plant outbreak in Joslin

Scott County

4 new cases are being reported today; 5 new cases were reported Sunday

245 cases total

Of the tests the county has administered, about 8.8% have come back positive

The Rock Island County Health Department is hosting a free-diaper giveaway for families in need. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, May 7. They will be giving away 50 diapers per child, the child must be present.