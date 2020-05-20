QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing, May 20; what an infectious disease doctor says should be in place before re-opening

The coalition is joined by Dr. Louis Katz, medical director of the Scott County Health Department.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced three upcoming reopening dates for businesses, recreation and schools across the state.

Illinois Governor Pritzker is continuing to prepare for loosened restrictions at the end of the month.

In Rock Island, three additional cases have been reported. One additional death is being reported, bringing the total to 24 deaths in the county.

"We are seeing fewer cases in Rock Island County, even if testing is more available," said Janet Hill, the CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In Scott County, there are a total of 312 cases, with three new cases since Monday. The number of deaths stand at eight.

Dr. Katz said he would advise the following criteria for reopening and taking steps toward normalcy: a steady decline in new cases for more than 14 days, adequate hospital capacity, and adequate contact tracing capacity.