QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, May 14

Health leaders give an update on Scott and Rock Island County numbers amid coronavirus pandemic.

QC Covid coalition. Posted by WQAD on Thursday, May 14, 2020

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition provides daily updates on the health and wellness of the community as we battle the pandemic.

In Rock Island County, there were three additional positive COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, May 14. This makes for a total of 598 cases the county has seen.

An additional death has also been reported in the county. The patient was a woman in her 90s who had been in the hospital.

“We are saddened to report that another member of our community has died from this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge the public to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by observing Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and washing their hands frequently. Our most vulnerable residents need your help.”

This woman's death makes for the 19th COVID-19-related passing in the county.

In Scott County, Ed Rivers with the Scott County Health Department said they had two new cases Thursday, bringing the county's total to 293.