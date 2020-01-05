QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, May 1

A group of community and healthcare leaders give a daily briefing on the status of the QC amid the fight against coronavirus.

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing on the community’s fight against the virus. Posted by WQAD on Friday, May 1, 2020

Check back here for key points from the address.

Rock Island County

13 new cases, 448 total

None of the new cases are related to Tyson

22 people hospitalized

10 people have died in the county

Scott County

4 new cases, 230 cases total

1 new death reported, a person between the ages of 41 and 60

2,402 tests have been administered, 90.4% have come back negative

7 people have died in the county

Changes today: