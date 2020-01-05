QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, May 1

A group of community and healthcare leaders give a daily briefing on the status of the QC amid the fight against coronavirus.
Check back here for key points from the address.
Rock Island County
13 new cases, 448 total
None of the new cases are related to Tyson
22 people hospitalized
10 people have died in the county
Scott County
4 new cases, 230 cases total
1 new death reported, a person between the ages of 41 and 60
2,402 tests have been administered, 90.4% have come back negative
7 people have died in the county
Changes today:
- 77 of Iowa's 99 counties are allowed to implement limited reopening of businesses and establishments
- Illinois' face-covering mandate begins - people in public places are required to wear face masks if they are unable to maintain a six-foot distance between people
- Non-essential businesses started to reopen in Illinois today, able to take phone orders - this includes greenhouses, garden centers, pet groomers, retail shops and some non-emergency surgeries at hospitals
- In Illinois, some golf courses and state parks partially reopened, with guidelines in place
- Travel remains restricted to essential trips only in Illinois