QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, March 31

This group of health care professionals and community leaders meet daily to give a virtual briefing on the QC's response to COVID-19.
Key points from the conference:
- There are a total of 16 cases in Rock Island County
- There are a total of 18 cases in Scott County
- To help spread one's own contagion, some kind of facial covering is better than nothing, but for those with no symptoms, masks are not advised. Instead, they would be better donated to health professionals
- There is no way to predict the peak of cases in the Quad Cities.