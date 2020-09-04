QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 9

This group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give their daily briefing on the community's response to the pandemic.

Rock Island County

A 3rd person has died, the patient was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized

12 new cases, bringing total to 85; 6 patients are currently hospitalized

Scott County

There are 11 new cases, bringing the total to 88 in the county

One person is hospitalized

Wear cloth coverings when social distancing up to six feet is difficult

Workers who can't maintain social distancing should wear cloth masks while working as well (such as at grocery stores)

Wearing a mask in public does not diminish the need to social distance and wash your hands

From Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health:

Genesis is not experiencing a number of patients that is diminishing the hospital's supply.

Right now 36 patients in the whole system are either being treated for COVID-19, or are under investigation.

Models show that the peak may hit April 27.

Genesis expects to be able to handle more capacity than is needed in the community.

From Robert Erikson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health - Trinity