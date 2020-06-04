x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 6: QC area cases, face coverings, and pets

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing on the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: MGN

Catch the daily briefing on the WQAD Facebook page

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing on the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are the key points from the briefing:

  • Scott County now has a total of 52 confirmed cases
    • There are 4 new cases as of Monday
    • 7 patients are hospitalized
    • 1 patient is recovering at home
    • 6 were never hospitalized
    • 37 have recovered
    • 1 has died
  • Ed Rivers with Scott County Health Department says there is community spread, so this total number does not indicate how many actual cases are out in the community. 
  • Rock Island has 51 total cases
    • 5 new cases confirmed Monday
    • 4 are isolating at home
    • 1 is hospitalized
  • The CDC is now recommending people wear cloth face coverings when out in public. This does not remove the need for social distancing.
  • *Limit contact with pets if you are sick or have symptoms
  • Designate someone else to care for your pet if you are sick or have symptoms
  • If you have to take your pet the the vet, call ahead and let them know the pet has been exposed to COVID-19
  • Service dogs should remain with their handlers

*The Center for Disease Control says they don't have any evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 to people, however, they have found that a "very small number" of pets outside the US have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after having close contact with infected people.

Read more on what the CDC has to say about pets and COVID-19