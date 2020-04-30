x
QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 30

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing on the QC's fight against coronavirus.
Credit: Henry County Health Dept.

Find the briefing on the WQAD Facebook page, here.

Here are the key points from the address:

Rock Island County 

  • A 10th person in the county has died from COVID-19
  • There are nine new cases to date, bringing the total to 435
  • 24 patients are hospitalized 
  • The outbreak in Joslin at Tyson Foods stands at 92 confirmed cases and two Rock Island County residents who worked at the plant and have died

Scott County 

  • 4 new cases today, making for a total of 226 cases 
  • A sixth person has died in the county
  • They have tested 2,320 people, 90% have come back negative