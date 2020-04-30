QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 30

Find the briefing on the WQAD Facebook page, here.
A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily briefing on the QC's fight against coronavirus.
Here are the key points from the address:
Rock Island County
- A 10th person in the county has died from COVID-19
- There are nine new cases to date, bringing the total to 435
- 24 patients are hospitalized
- The outbreak in Joslin at Tyson Foods stands at 92 confirmed cases and two Rock Island County residents who worked at the plant and have died
Scott County
- 4 new cases today, making for a total of 226 cases
- A sixth person has died in the county
- They have tested 2,320 people, 90% have come back negative