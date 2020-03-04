QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 3

Healthcare professionals and community leaders come together daily to give an update on the QC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the key points from the briefing on Friday, April 3.
- In Rock Island County, there are four new cases, totaling 25. All are self-isolating at home.
- There are five people hospitalized in Rock Island County. Two previously hospitalized people have been discharged.
- In Scott County, there are six new cases making a total of 31.
- The cases in the Quad Cities are mostly community spread, as opposed to being from instances of travel.
- Healthcare professionals say since this is a "novel" or "new" virus to humans, every time someone tests positive for the illness, they learn something new about the coronavirus.
- Continue social distancing. You won't catch the virus or spread the virus if you're not around a lot of people.
- Experts advise to first clean and then sanitize. Any solution with more than 70% alcohol will sanitize. Also, 5 tbs of bleach per gallon or 4tsp of bleach per quart will sanitize.
- John Hopkins data shows that those who have mild cases of COVID-19 recover in one to two weeks. Severe cases can take six weeks or more.
- The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is going to start participating in a convalescent plasma therapy, where people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 donate their plasma. Their plasma will have antibodies in it that can help treat patients currently fighting COVID-19.
- These donors have to be fully recovered, meet all donor eligibility criteria, must have been positively tested for COVID-19 and it has to have been at least 14 days since they last experienced symptoms. This process has been used for ebola, sars, MERS, and H1N1.