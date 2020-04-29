x
coronavirus

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 29

Health officials confirmed the Tyson plant in Joslin does indeed have an outbreak of COVID-19.
Credit: AP
An employee from Arbor food management services puts on gloves before providing meals to be picked up for students, families, and members of the community in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Districts 63 and 207 provide meals each week for all children under the age of 18 during school closure from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tune in to the briefing live on Facebook, here.

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing on the community’s fight against the virus.

Posted by WQAD on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to give a daily update on the coronavirus fight in the QC.

Here are the key points from their briefing: 

In Rock Island County:

  • There are 24 new cases, making for a total of 426 in the county.
  • All 24 patients are self-isolating at home

In Scott County:

  • There are 4 new cases, making for a total of 222 cases in the county.
  • There have been 2,270 tests, with 90.22% negative results

Have we flattened the curve?

  • We still haven't reached the peak, but are still a long way for being on a downward slope for 14 to 21 days

Other points:

Health officials confirm Tyson in Joslin does have an outbreak going on. Meat plants have been ordered to stay open, by President Donald Trump.

