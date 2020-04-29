QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 29

Health officials confirmed the Tyson plant in Joslin does indeed have an outbreak of COVID-19.

Posted by WQAD on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to give a daily update on the coronavirus fight in the QC.

Here are the key points from their briefing:

In Rock Island County:

There are 24 new cases, making for a total of 426 in the county.

All 24 patients are self-isolating at home

In Scott County:

There are 4 new cases, making for a total of 222 cases in the county.

There have been 2,270 tests, with 90.22% negative results

Have we flattened the curve?

We still haven't reached the peak, but are still a long way for being on a downward slope for 14 to 21 days

Other points: