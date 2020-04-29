QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 29

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to give a daily update on the coronavirus fight in the QC.
Here are the key points from their briefing:
In Rock Island County:
- There are 24 new cases, making for a total of 426 in the county.
- All 24 patients are self-isolating at home
In Scott County:
- There are 4 new cases, making for a total of 222 cases in the county.
- There have been 2,270 tests, with 90.22% negative results
Have we flattened the curve?
- We still haven't reached the peak, but are still a long way for being on a downward slope for 14 to 21 days
Other points:
Health officials confirm Tyson in Joslin does have an outbreak going on. Meat plants have been ordered to stay open, by President Donald Trump.