QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 20

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

MOLINE, Ill.

On April 20, 2020 the following update was given:

- In Rock Island County there are six new coronavirus positive cases bringing the total number right now to 268. There was one additional death, a 70-year-old female who was being treated in the hospital. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 5.