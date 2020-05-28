Watch: QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing, May 28

The QC COVID-19 Coalition gives their latest update of how the coronavirus is impacting the Quad Cities community, specifically in Rock Island and Scott Counties, on May 28.
Rock Island County:
- 2 new cases making for a total of 688 total cases
- County death toll stands at 26
- 9 patients are in the hospital
- Most people who get COVID-19 will recovery. The Illinois Department of Public Health calculates a 92% recovery rate.
- IDPH breaks down the recovery rate by region.
Scott County
- As of 4 p.m., there were three new cases reported in Scott County, making for a total of 351 for May 38th.
- An additional death has been reported, bringing the total to 10
River Bend Foodbank
In April 2020, the River Bend Foodbank distributed a record 1,825,284 meals. That's up 34% from average distribution over the last 12 months.
Three factors are affecting their work:
- Increased demand
- Food insecurity is up 46% nationally
- Interrupted supply chain
- Fewer donations are coming in
- The foodbank is making more purchases
- Missing out on shelf-stable proteins like canned meats.
- Inhibited operational methods, like social distancing and no-contact food distribution