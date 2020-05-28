x
Watch: QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing, May 28

Healthcare professionals are joined by the CEO of the River Bend Foodbank.
QC COVID-19 Coaliton gives briefing amid the slow reopening of Illinois and Iowa.

The QC COVID-19 Coalition gives their latest update of how the coronavirus is impacting the Quad Cities community, specifically in Rock Island and Scott Counties, on May 28.

Rock Island County:

  • 2 new cases making for a total of 688 total cases
  • County death toll stands at 26
  • 9 patients are in the hospital
  • Most people who get COVID-19 will recovery. The Illinois Department of Public Health calculates a 92% recovery rate.
  • IDPH breaks down the recovery rate by region.

Scott County

  • As of 4 p.m., there were three new cases reported in Scott County, making for a total of 351 for May 38th. 
  • An additional death has been reported, bringing the total to 10

River Bend Foodbank

In April 2020, the River Bend Foodbank distributed a record 1,825,284 meals. That's up 34% from average distribution over the last 12 months.

Three factors are affecting their work:

  • Increased demand 
    • Food insecurity is up 46% nationally 
  • Interrupted supply chain 
    • Fewer donations are coming in
    • The foodbank is making more purchases
    • Missing out on shelf-stable proteins like canned meats.
  • Inhibited operational methods, like social distancing and no-contact food distribution

Donate to the River Bend Foodbank, here.