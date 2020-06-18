QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing, June 18

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department announced five new COVID-19 cases, meaning 791 people in the county reported cases of the coronavirus. One patient is hospitalized.

The number of people who have died from the virus remains at 28.

Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department said there have been 418 cases of the coronavirus in the county. The number of people who have died stands at 10.

Anika Martin, Community Relations Director at the Two Rivers YMCA gave an update on the facility's response to COVID-19.

Martin said several classes are working out outside. Inside the building there are several one-on-one wellness sessions that limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.