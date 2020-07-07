QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing, July 7

A group of healthcare professionals and Quad Cities leaders gather to update the community's response to the pandemic.

Tune into the briefing on the WQAD Facebook page.

Rock Island County is reporting 11 new cases of the coronavirus which means there have been a total of 1,097 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In RICO there have been 30 people who have died from the coronavirus.

Scott County is reporting 825 cases of the coronavirus and 10 people have died from COVID-19.

Nita Ludwig, Public Health Administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, said the Quad Cities is entering its third week of increasing cases.

"This trend is very serious," Ludwig said. "It does not appear to be ending anytime soon."

Ludwig said the majority of new cases have been in people under 30-years-old but that health officials do not expect that trend to be consistent in the long term.