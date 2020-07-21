QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing July 21

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather to update the community's response to the pandemic.

The QC COVID-19 Coalition is giving a press briefing. Posted by WQAD on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of Scott County Health Department, Nita Ludwig, Administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department addressed the community.

Rock Island County reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 1,373 cases. There are currently 14 people suffering from COVID-19 in hospital. In the county there have been 30 people who have died from the coronavirus.

In Scott County, as of 3 p.m., July 21, 2020 there were 1,322 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 11 people from the county who have died from COVID-19.

"Limiting testing at this point is INSANE," Katz said when asked about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office ordering a reduction in tests.

Reynolds' office ordered a sharp reduction in coronavirus testing at a site in Dubuque, where infections have been rising.

The Test Iowa site in Dubuque will be allowed to offer only 100 tests per day, starting Tuesday. The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reported the site had been testing between 400 and 550 people per day.

Reynolds' spokesman, Pat Garrett, said the tests were limited to ensure consistency and high quality performance at all Test Iowa sites.