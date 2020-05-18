QC COVID-19 Coalition talks

Healthcare leaders are joined by a representative from the local blood center.

Healthcare leaders are joined by a representative from the local blood center for a briefing on the Quad Cities' response to COVID-19.

In Rock Island, an additional death has been reported. This makes for 21 deaths in the county related to COVID-19. The patient was a man in his 90s who had been isolating at home.

The total in the county is 641 after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday. There are 15 patients who are hospitalized.

Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department said the county was starting to see lower positive cases of COVID-19. Illinois remains under a "Stay At Home" order until at least May 29. That's when the state's four regions may be able to move into phase three of the governor's Restore Illinois plan.

In phase three, more businesses will be able to reopen at limited capacity, including manufacturing, retail and barbershops. Fitness centers will be allowed to offer one-on-one training or outdoor classes.

As for the Joslin Tyson Plant, there are currently 129 workers who have tested positive for COVID-19. That's about 4% of their workforce.

Scott County is reporting a total of 309 cases for the county. Eight people have died total.

Kirby Winn with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center spoke on the blood supply in the Quad Cities.