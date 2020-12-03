x
WQAD.com

coronavirus

'QC COVID-19 Coalition' explains how you can help prevent the spread of coronavirus

The group's two main priorities are to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Quad Cities community and to avoid overwhelming medical resources.

A group of city and healthcare leaders have come together to form the Quad Cities Covid-19 Coalition. The group's two main priorities are to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Quad Cities community and to avoid overwhelming medical resources.

The coalition plans to hold a press conference on Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. WQAD News 8 will stream that press conference live on WQAD.com.

The focus of the conference will be community response and preparedness on how to handle coronavirus in the Quad Cities. 

