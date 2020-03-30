x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing March 30th

Healthcare professionals and community leaders give their daily briefing on the response to coronavirus.
Credit: WQAD

Listen back to the conference on Facebook

Key points from the conference:

  • Health care professionals urge the community to not get complacent. Continue following social distancing guidelines, practice good hand-washing and cleaning habits.
  • Medical masks and other personal protective equipment remains a top need for area facilities. If you're making medical masks, follow the guidelines from the facility you wish to donate to.
  • The Salvation Army is also accepting donations
  • The Quad Cities Community Foundation has activated its disaster fund for the second time since it was created in 2016; the first activation was in response to the 2019 flood. To date, $580,000 have been raised to help those in need. To date, the applications have indicated $2.5 million worth of need in the community.  The fund can currently cover 23% of that need.

Click here to donate or apply