QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing March 30th

Key points from the conference:
- Health care professionals urge the community to not get complacent. Continue following social distancing guidelines, practice good hand-washing and cleaning habits.
- Medical masks and other personal protective equipment remains a top need for area facilities. If you're making medical masks, follow the guidelines from the facility you wish to donate to.
- The Salvation Army is also accepting donations
- The Quad Cities Community Foundation has activated its disaster fund for the second time since it was created in 2016; the first activation was in response to the 2019 flood. To date, $580,000 have been raised to help those in need. To date, the applications have indicated $2.5 million worth of need in the community. The fund can currently cover 23% of that need.