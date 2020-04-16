QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing, April 16

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily update on the community's response to COVID-19.
Check back here for updates from today's briefing:
Rock Island County:
- There are 21 new cases as of today, making for a total of 201 in the county.
- There are 12 patients currently in the hospital
Scott County
- There are 17 new cases today, making for a total of 146
Area health departments continue to advise people take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Maintain social distancing by staying home as much as possible
- Keep at least six feet between yourself and others
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
- Stay home when you are not feeling well