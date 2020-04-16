QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing, April 16

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily update on the community's response to COVID-19.

Check back here for updates from today's briefing:

Rock Island County:

There are 21 new cases as of today, making for a total of 201 in the county.

There are 12 patients currently in the hospital

Scott County

There are 17 new cases today, making for a total of 146

