coronavirus

QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing, April 16

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give a daily update on the community's response to COVID-19.
Credit: WQAD

QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing.

Posted by WQAD on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Check back here for updates from today's briefing: 

Rock Island County: 

  • There are 21 new cases as of today, making for a total of 201 in the county.
  • There are 12 patients currently in the hospital

Scott County 

  • There are 17 new cases today, making for a total of 146

Area health departments continue to advise people take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Maintain social distancing by staying home as much as possible
  • Keep at least six feet between yourself and others
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
  • Stay home when you are not feeling well

