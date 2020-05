Health leaders gather to give an update on the community's response to coronavirus.

Health leaders gather to give an update on the community's response to coronavirus. Ed Rivers with the Scott County Health Department and Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department will be speaking.

In Rock Island County, five new cases have been reported, bringing the total case count for the county up to 595. Currently, 16 patients are hospitalized.

A total of 18 people have died from COVID-19 in Rock Island County.