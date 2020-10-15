Here's what the QC needs to know about the status of COVID-19 in the community

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is meeting in person on Thursday, October 15 for an outdoor briefing.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Watch the briefing here

The coalition has laid out two main goals for the community when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first objective is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the second is to prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.

Some of the trends that the coalition has said are concerning at Genesis are a rise in hospitalizations, a higher-than-acceptable positivity rate among symptomatic patients, and a record number of people getting tested.

A statement from Janet Hill said that during October, daily inpatient counts have gone from the teens into the 20s, and into the high 30s. In October, there have been an average of 500 tests per day.

"When you combine a high positivity rate with a large number of tests ordered, we know we are headed in the wrong direction," read a statement from the coalition. "About 15% of these positive tests become hospitalized patients, and we know some will end up in the ICU for long periods."

Here's what the coalition has outlined to stress to the community:

A COVID-19 patient's hospital stay is typically long, and takes away ICU capacity for other patients, so a surge in hospitalizations could take away resources from other patients, like heart surgery or trauma patients.

Medical facilities have surge plans, however, putting those plans in place will disrupt services because staff will have to be re-allocated to other areas to care for COVID-19 patients.

Healthcare providers are strained and becoming worn out with the recent rise in patients.

People are urged to get a flu shot.