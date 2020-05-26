x
coronavirus

Days from more reopenings in IL and IA, the QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing, May 26

The COVID-19 Coalition is a group of healthcare professionals who are keeping track of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the QC.
Credit: WQAD

QC COVID-19 Coaliton gives briefing amid the slow reopening of Illinois and Iowa.

Here are the key points from the briefing:

Rock Island County:

  • 4 new cases 
  • 684 total cases
  • 1 additional death, for a total of 26 deaths in the county

Janet Hlil with the Rock Island County Health Department said fewer positive results are coming from Rock Island County.  The positivity rate is a major factor that the governor is looking at as the state moves through the phases.

Scott County: 

  • 341 cases total cases
  • 1 additional death which happened on Saturday

Ed Rivers, with the Scott County Health Department said the virus remains present, and with Iowa ramping up testing to anyone who wants to be tested, more positives will be seen.

Rivers said members of the public are asked to make "cautious decisions" and asked that they go into public places only if they can do so safely. 

