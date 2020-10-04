x
QC COVID-19 cases update, April 10

With more confirmed on Friday, April 10, both Scott and Rock Island Counties were nearing 100 cases.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Health Department was reporting 97 total cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, April 10. 

The cases rose by 12 on Friday, from 88 total on Thursday.  10 are self-isolating at home and two are being treated at the hospital.

The ages are as follows, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 50s, a woman in her 40s, two men in their 40s, and a woman in her 30s.

In Scott County, 11 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county total to 99.

