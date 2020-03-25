QC Animal Welfare Center sets up "Pet Food Pantry" for owners in need

A local animal shelter is helping those who may be in need of pet food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center has a "Pet Food Pantry" open to the public Mondays through Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During this time, pet owners are invited to swing by and grab whatever pet food they need.

"Please only take what you need so other families in need can also get pet food," read a post on the shelter's Facebook page.

If you have pet food or cat litter you could donate to the pantry, you are asked to leave it on the pet food table; the pantry is located at the Adoption & Education Center at 724 2nd Avenue West in Milan.