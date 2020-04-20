Protesters call for Illinois to end stay-at-home order as officials consult with experts to reopen the state

President Trump has been advocating a quick reopening of the nation's economy, especially in states and cities that haven't yet been hit by the virus.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Groups gathered at the Illinois State Capitol Sunday protesting against the state's stay-at-home orders.

Protesters lined the steps of the capitol building shouting demands to "Open Illinois."

During the protests, police removed some vehicles and people from blocking the roadway. At other state capitols over the weekend similar protests took place as part of nationwide movement called "Operation Gridlock".

"People need to be infected. I know that sounds terrible, but people get the flu every year and we don't have this massive shutdown and the flu is more deadly than this COVID-19," Teresa Link, a protester said.

"This is a political mess that they have made to get Donald Trump out of office. That's what this is and they're going to fail."

However, this is largely untrue. There are vaccines and treatments for influenza while there are none for COVID-19. Health experts say a vaccine for the new coronavirus might not be available for at least a year.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, COVID-19 is about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is consulting with experts on how and when to reopen the state. Illinois U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have also been named to a congressional task force working to roll back restrictions.

"We're gonna move forward but in a methodical way," Duckworth said. "And it all hinges on having available tests in the volumes that we need them in order to make sure so that when people go back to work its a safe environment."