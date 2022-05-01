COVID surge sends PLT schools to remote learning for 6-12 graders

The Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District goes remote and postpones all extracurricular activities and sports.

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — The Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico School District announced they are switching to remote learning starting Monday, Jan. 10 following a COVID-19 case surge among district students and staff.

The move to remote learning was supposed to take place Friday, Jan. 7. However, the district canceled all classes Friday due to extremely cold weather and heating issues at one of the elementary buildings.

In a Facebook post, the district said grades 6-12 will move to remove learning until Monday, Jan. 17. All extracurricular activities and sports been postponed for the time being the age group as well until in-person learning continues Tuesday, Jan. 18.

It is unclear how many people tested positive for the virus.

Students attending Prophetstown and Tampico elementary schools will continue in-person learning, according to the district, unless otherwise directed by the health department or if they are excluded from in-person learning by district staff.

This all comes as the nation continues to break COVID-19 case number records.

On Thursday, the Whiteside County Health Department announced COVID-19 Antiviral pills will be available in the coming weeks. The pills, made by Pfizer and Merck are for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection, or for those who are at high risk of becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death. These pills will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible after being diagnosed.

Paxlovid is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%. Molnupiravir is meant for use when other treatment options are not available.