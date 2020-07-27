Watch: Pritzker warns of new restrictions, gives COVID-19 update in Rock Island

Parts of Illinois may face restrictions if new coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a briefing at the Rock Island County Health Department Monday at 1:30 p.m.

"This is our moment to pull together to protect the progress Illinois has made since the beginning of this pandemic," Pritzker said.

Pritzker has warned that parts of Illinois may face restrictions if new coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Four Illinois counties have reached a warning level for COVID-19 cases: LaSalle, Peoria, Adams and Randolph.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said those counties are seeing a rise in cases due in part to large gatherings and some businesses not complying with state guidelines.

Pritzker said businesses need to adhere to capacity limits. The governor emphasized that the fall school semester is going to be different and asked for patience.

"This virus has been unpredictable," Pritzker said. "We can't let it go. We have to stay on top of this thing. As we seen increasing positivity rates, you don't want to open new areas where people can get infected. It is not difficult for a state to move from where we are to where Arizona is."

Pritzker also said the state is still "very concerned about adult and youth summer sports."