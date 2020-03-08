WATCH LIVE: Pritzker to announce awareness campaign to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a public awareness campaign aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new public awareness campaign aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The $5 million 'All In Illinois' campaign urges residents to wear a mask, comparing a mask to wearing a seat-belt or a helmet. Pritzker said the funding is a part of coronavirus aid from the federal government.

"Every day we do things that keep us safe, like buckling a seat belt or putting on a bike helmet," the campaign's website says.

"But if we forget, or don’t do them (even once), we put ourselves and others at risk. A mask is no different. It only works if you wear it. So always wear a mask when you’re out in public to protect yourself and others. We’re all safer and stronger when we go all in, Illinois."

Pritzker said fines for not wearing masks can be warranted at the local level for those who refuse to wear a mask.