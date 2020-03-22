Pritzker issues plea to retirees as 6th virus death reported

The state government will be making the license reinstatement process quicker to get more help in the fight against COVID-19.

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a plea for retired health care workers to “join the fight" against the coronavirus as IIlinois' health care system braced for a surge of patients amid the pandemic that's now killed six state residents.

Illinois confirmed 168 new cases Saturday of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, boosting its total cases to 753. A sixth death was also reported.

Pritzker pleaded Saturday for retired health care workers, including doctors, nurses and physicians assistants, to “come back and join the fight against COVID-19" hours before the state entered his “stay-at-home” order that will continue through April 7.