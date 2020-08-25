Pritzker: Illinois bars, restaurants to require masks for patrons when interacting with staff

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional regional and statewide restrictions in an effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional regional and statewide restrictions in an effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

All restaurants and bars across the state must require patrons to wear face masks when interacting with staff Wednesday. This includes when food and beverage is brought to tables, when customers place orders and when picking up carry-out.

"This new requirement will keep everyone safe while moving the economy forward and frankly that is a goal we all believe in," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also announced restrictions for Region 7, including Will and Kankakee Counties, as positivity levels for the coroanvirus surge.

There, indoor bars and restaurants will be closed beginning Wednesday.

"This is a red-alert for everyone who works and lives here and it demands a renewed effort to slow the spread of COVID-19," Pritzker said.

Reservations will be required for outdoor dining.