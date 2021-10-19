Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update Tuesday morning

On Monday, the Illinois Health Department reported nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 cases and 25,470 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

CHICAGO — Check back here 9:30 a.m. Monday to watch the live COVID-19 update.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update during a news conference 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 cases and about 25,470 deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic. The department reported 1,327 new cases Monday, a downward trend from a recent Sept. 1 peak of 5,178 new cases.

Pritzker announced in a news release Monday a vaccine mandate for state employees who work in state-run congregate facilities, including the Illinois Nurses Association, Illinois Federation of Public Employees, Illinois Trade Unions and VR-707. The deadline to get their first dose or face disciplinary action and potentially discharge was extended to next Tuesday, Oct. 26.