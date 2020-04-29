x
Pritzker faces 2nd legal challenge to stay-at-home order

An Illinois legislator has filed a second legal challenge to the Illinois governor's efforts to discourage transmission of the coronavirus.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois legislator has filed a second legal challenge to the Illinois governor's efforts to discourage transmission of the coronavirus, saying he wants a compromise on the statewide stay-at-home order. 

Rep. John Cabello, a Machesney Park Republican, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. It follows a ruling Monday in a separate lawsuit that found Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions go too far. 

The Democratic governor derided that action as a “political stunt.” Cabello says his lawsuit is no such thing and that he's concerned with the livelihoods of fellow Illinoisans. 

A Pritzker spokeswoman says the lawsuits show a “callous disregard for ... human life.”

