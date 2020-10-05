x
Pritzker defends extended order, faces salon owner lawsuit

The governor's plan to keep Illinoisans safe while slowly reopening the state has come under fire from opposing lawmakers and frustrated business owners.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an extension of the stay at home order for Illinois as well as a mandatory face covering order at his daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center. Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia filed suit against the order, and a judge in southern Illinois ruled Monday, April 27, 2020, that the Illinois governor's order to stem the spread of the coronavirus exceeds his emergency authority and violates individual civil rights. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending his stay-at-home order and plans to reopen, saying Illinoisans will have to change the way things are done until the coronavirus is "eradicated." The Democrat spoke Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union." 

His comments come after some Republican lawmakers have said his order has been an overreach. 

Pritzker also faces a lawsuit from a southern Illinois salon owner who claims Pritzker violated her constitutional rights in forcing her business to close. 

Pritzker has extended his order until the end of the month. He recently released a five-phase plan to reopen.  