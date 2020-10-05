Pritzker defends extended order, faces salon owner lawsuit

The governor's plan to keep Illinoisans safe while slowly reopening the state has come under fire from opposing lawmakers and frustrated business owners.

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending his stay-at-home order and plans to reopen, saying Illinoisans will have to change the way things are done until the coronavirus is "eradicated." The Democrat spoke Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union."

His comments come after some Republican lawmakers have said his order has been an overreach.

Pritzker also faces a lawsuit from a southern Illinois salon owner who claims Pritzker violated her constitutional rights in forcing her business to close.